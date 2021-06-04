Jungle Boy, the Winner of the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing, was part of the post show media scrum following the event. After getting some of the biggest reactions of Double or Nothing weekend, Jungle Boy made it no secret how happy he was to have the fans back.

“That’s great dude,” Jungle Boy said. “It’s a completely different game now that the people are back. At first when the fans disappeared it felt really weird and awkward to do. And then over the past, I don’t know how long it’s been but more than a year, I kind of got used to that and forgot what it was like. So to step out there for the first time and to hear that amount of noise was just nuts. It kind of feels like we’re starting over again for the first time. It’s great.”

Later Jungle Boy was asked if he felt AEW had waited to give him a big moment until fans were allowed back in the building. He’s not so sure about that, feeling he improved a ton during the pandemic while also having several notable highlights.

“I’m not fully sure about that,” Jungle Boy said. “I feel like through the pandemic I had some pretty cool moments. I got to wrestle Cody, which felt like a really big one for me. It was super cool but in a way it was a bummer to do it in front of an empty arena. That’s something I would’ve loved to do with all these people here.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot in the time though, of the pandemic. And you know, I guess it’s been frustrating at points wanting to succeed a little more. But I think it’s all kind of aligning at the right time. And I wouldn’t trade tonight for the whole world, so I’m really happy with the way it’s all turned out.”

You can watch the full media scrum below.