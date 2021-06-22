WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens will apparently be taking time off from WWE. Owens tweeted that he needed a little break after his loss to Sami Zayn at Hell in Cell this past Sunday.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Owens would indeed be taking time off. However, it was noted that Owens’ absence is for storyline reasons.

On the last episode of SmackDown, Owens was attacked by Commander Azeez. After the beatdown, Owens was coughing uncontrollably due to the Azeez’s Nigerian Nail.

There is no word yet on how long Owens will be out of action. Stay tuned for more details when they come.