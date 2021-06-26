Brock Lesnar has been the subject of recent speculation with WWE holding SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in August. It was reported earlier this month that WWE was considering Lesnar against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but given the frequent Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar conversations over the years, anything could be on the table for the former UFC champion.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the former Olympic Gold Medalist talked about his relationship with Lesnar. Angle stated that Lesnar is the type of person who wouldn’t answer your phone call because that’s just how he is with people.

“It’s always been see you when I see you,” Angle said. “Because Brock isn’t much of a social butterfly so calling him and saying ‘How are you? What’s going on in your life, how’s your family?’ Brock’s not really into that stuff so if you call him, you’re most likely going to get an answering machine.”

After retaining the WWE Championship at this past weekend’s Hell in a Cell pay per view against Drew McIntyre, Lashley and manager MVP responded to rumors of Lesnar’s return by saying that Brock “fears” Lashley. Continuing to speak about his relationship with Lesnar, Angle also spoke about his time in 2006 with the WWE and who were the people he spent the most time around.

“My circle of friends at the time were Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin,” Angle said. “We did a lot of traveling together and that was my unit. Those were my best friends, those were my guys I hung out with the most.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.