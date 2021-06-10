Back in February, Kyle O’Reilly was stretchered out of Capitol Wrestling Center after Adam Cole dropped him on top of the steel steps with a Brainbuster. O’Reilly appeared to be knocked out until a ringside medic woke him up. Fans in attendance at CWC began posting pictures and videos on social media, which led to speculation that O’Reilly, a Type 1 Diabetic, had suffered a seizure.

However, as Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported after the incident, O’Reilly was merely selling a storyline injury to further his feud with Cole.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, O’Reilly revealed that his sister, just like many fans, was under the impression that he was legitimately knocked out.

“My sister [was really worried]. That was the first thing she saw was this rumor on Twitter before I’d even had the chance to give her a call and let her know I was okay,” O’Reilly said. “She called me in hysterics freaking out. That made me sad because here is someone who is family who sees something on Twitter and was concerned.

“I knew [social media’s speculation] came from a caring and genuine place. They were concerned. I can’t fault anyone for that.”

When asked to describe his transition from a member of The Undisputed Era to a singles star, O’Reilly pointed to his time at ROH.

“It has certainly been challenging,” O’Reilly admitted. “I’ve had singles experience, but this is new for me coming to WWE and NXT. Those singles matches were few and far between. It has definitely put me into the deep end. I’ve grown and evolved because we all have those dreams of becoming a singles champion in WWE. I love tag team wrestling, and I think I’m a good tag team wrestler. But this is something new.”

O’Reilly will be part of a Fatal Five Way Match this Sunday at TakeOver: In Your House. He will be joined by Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano as they challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.