Kyle O’Reilly sat down with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to talk about his current NXT run.

O’Reilly was asked to weigh in on who he felt was the best in the world, a topic of discussion from several weeks ago. He quickly named a fellow NXT star and the previous holder of the NXT Championship.

“I think Finn Balor is,” O’Reilly stated. “He’s a guy who’s done everything. (He’s) a former Universal champion. For whatever reason, he came back to NXT and has just helped elevate every single guy that he’s wrestled in NXT. He’s helped elevate the brand of NXT just by him being here, and by him putting everything into his work, delivering, and busting his ass when he certainly didn’t have to. I think his work definitely speaks for itself because everything he’s done has just been top-notch. I know myself, I’ve learned a lot getting to wrestle Finn.

“For my money, I’d say Finn Balor is at the top of that list right now.”

Balor lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. He would also lose a rematch to Kross on NXT TV just two weeks ago. O’Reilly will look to follow in Balor’s footsteps this Sunday at TakeOver: In Your House, where he’ll challenge Kross for the title alongside Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and rival Adam Cole in a Fatal Five Way match.