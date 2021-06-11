Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Kenny Omega will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Moose at Daily’s Place, the home of All Elite Wrestling, this Saturday at Against All Odds.
During the Summit, the President of AEW Tony Khan and the Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed Omega’s manager Don Callis that Omega/Moose’s matchup will be taking place at Jacksonville, Florida, this Saturday. But, there was an additional stipulation added. Whoever comes out the champion on Saturday will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.
Callihan is a former Impact World Champion. He won the title from Brian Cage on October 25, 2019. He held the title for approximately 79 days before losing it to Tessa Blanchard, who became the first woman in company history to win the world title at Hard To Kill on January 12, 2020.
Until then, Callihan will join forces with Tommy Dreamer against The Good Brothers in a Street Fight this Saturday. This was made just minutes after the Impact-AEW Summit.
Below is the updated card for Against All Odds:
Impact World Championship (at Daily’s Place):
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose
Knockouts Championship:
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary
Impact World Tag Team Championship:
Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) (c) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus)
Knockouts Tag Team Championship:
Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan
No. 1 Contender’s Match for the X-Division Championship:
Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Street Fight Match:
Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers
Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering
Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey
Against All Odds will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, June 12.
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation vs. @KennyOmegamanX for the IMPACT World Championship this Saturday at #AgainstAllOdds will take place at @dailysplace, the home of @AEW, with @TheSamiCallihan challenging the winner on July 17th at #Slammiversary! @TonyKhan @ScottDAmore @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/9wXK8Ih7nt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will face @TheSamiCallihan and a partner in a STREET FIGHT at #AgainstAllOdds! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore @KennyOmegamanX @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/VC37qNEuQd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021
.@THETOMMYDREAMER will be @TheSamiCallihan's partner at #AgainstAllOdds! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/iXz0kci9Q2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 11, 2021