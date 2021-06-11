Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Kenny Omega will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Moose at Daily’s Place, the home of All Elite Wrestling, this Saturday at Against All Odds.

During the Summit, the President of AEW Tony Khan and the Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed Omega’s manager Don Callis that Omega/Moose’s matchup will be taking place at Jacksonville, Florida, this Saturday. But, there was an additional stipulation added. Whoever comes out the champion on Saturday will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.

Callihan is a former Impact World Champion. He won the title from Brian Cage on October 25, 2019. He held the title for approximately 79 days before losing it to Tessa Blanchard, who became the first woman in company history to win the world title at Hard To Kill on January 12, 2020.

Until then, Callihan will join forces with Tommy Dreamer against The Good Brothers in a Street Fight this Saturday. This was made just minutes after the Impact-AEW Summit.

Below is the updated card for Against All Odds:

Impact World Championship (at Daily’s Place):

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) (c) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the X-Division Championship:

Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Street Fight Match:

Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey

Against All Odds will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, June 12.