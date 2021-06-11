On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will be making what is being called a special announcement. Appearing on Busted Open Radio today, AEW President Tony Khan hinted the announcement will involve a match between Cody and a young wrestler.

“I think Cody’s got a fun match announcement,” Khan said. “It involves somebody, a young wrestler. We’re going to have a fun match next week on Dynamite, and Cody’s going to talk about that tonight. Looking forward to that.”

Khan’s tease was immediately overshadowed by Busted Open co-host and recent AEW signee Mark Henry. After discussion on Sting and Darby Allin, Henry revealed that Sting had inspired him to get back in the ring. Henry went on to say he would wrestle for AEW, and it would happen sooner than later.

“Sting has made me feel like fifty is not old,” Henry said. “Sting is one of those guys that, and if there’s anyone out there in this world I’d appreciate if you tweeted this out, Sting is a credit to the elder statesmen in wrestling. He has made me feel there’s a lot that I can still offer, not just behind the scenes, but possibly in the ring. I don’t know when that’s going to be. But I’ve said it before, I want to wrestle again before it’s all said and done. I want to wrestle in four decades, and that time is upon us.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be, but it’s going to happen, and it’s going to be at AEW. And I’m excited about it. I think Sting is primarily the reason that I’m making this kind of announcement. He’s motivated me and made me feel that ‘man, it’s not too late.'”

