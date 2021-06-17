The deal between Major League Wrestling and DAZN is reportedly over, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer newsletter.

He noted that it was MLW who opted out.

DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service that costs around $19.99 a month. The streaming service launched in 2016.

It was in June 2020 when MLW first announced its streaming deal with DAZN. With the deal, MLW became the first professional wrestling company to stream on the platform in the U.S.

MLW is also removing content from YouTube. When asked about missing episodes of Fusion on YouTube, MLW President revealed that the company is in the middle of a new feal for the rights to the library.

“We’re in the middle of a deal for the rights to the library,” Bauer tweeted. “Hope to share more soon.”

As noted, MLW has been revamping its roster and will have its first live event in over a year on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

