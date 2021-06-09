NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke to the It’s Our House Podcast. Aldis was asked about the release of his wife, Mickie James, from WWE and Aldis was quick to say, while it was sad, it also got him excited to see what James could do on the opponent market.

“That’s just part of the game,” Aldis said of the release. “You know if you’re gonna go to WWE you just need to be prepared for the good and the bad. It’s like you kind of jump on the roller coaster and hold on for dear life, it’s just sort of like that. That’s the big time, you know what I mean? Everyone knows it now, it shouldn’t come as any sort of major shock.

“Certainly I don’t want to speak on her behalf, but I think the frustration was more from how poorly used she was and I think most people kind of know who was responsible for that. And it’s just like, that’s sad. So that was like, nobody wins. They don’t really think about the fans. But at the same time, right away I got excited about the idea of her being able to be herself again and started thinking about potential matchups that we can help promote in our own way, on our own time and give it the stage it deserves.”

Aldis’ most famous match involving the NWA World Title was his match at All In against Cody Rhodes two years ago. In regards to the finish, Aldis revealed there was never a deep discussion on what to do, and that everyone kind of knew the correct direction to go in.

“I don’t think we ever had a discussion about the overall finish,” Aldis revealed. “Like it was never this thing where we sat down like ‘okay this is like…’ it was just we all knew ‘that’s the one, let’s go, let’s make some money.’ Wrestling has kind of evolved into this sort of subculture of, like, the actual show is the stuff that’s not being seen or that the fans are talking about, but they talk about what’s happening behind the scenes. They don’t actually know that it’s all just as much fiction going on in there. It’s all leaked by wrestlers or wrestling people who want to sort of skew the narrative in a certain direction.”

You can watch the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit It’s Our House Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.