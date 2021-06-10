Lio Rush announced his retirement this week and has received messages from AEW President Tony Khan. MLW CEO Court Bauer also sent out a message to Rush following his announcement.

Rush said on Instagram that he will fulfill his dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is signed, before finally calling an end to his pro wrestling career.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that NJPW gave Rush permission to sign with an American company like AEW, but NJPW had priority on dates. Rush’s deal also allowed him to wrestle for MLW and on indies.

NJPW had the authority to decline non-NJPW bookings, but they did not.

Rush is set to wrestle on this week’s NJPW STRONG.