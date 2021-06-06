Former WWE Superstar Lana took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that Liv Morgan recently sent her flowers and chocolate covered fruit.

Along with a picture of the gift hamper, Lana wrote the following caption:

My ex and the most beautiful woman sent me flowers and chocolate covered fruit. I love you forever @YaOnlyLivvOnce

Morgan responded with, “Love U forever” and a heart emoji.

Lana and Morgan are close friends, as evidenced by their social media posts in recent years. Lana has often referred to Morgan as her best friend and favorite training partner. Earlier this year, Lana and Miro visited Morgan at her farm.

The two women were also involved in a brief on-screen feud. In early 2020, Morgan returned to WWE RAW and objected to the kayfabe marriage between Lana and Bobby Lashley, revealing that Lana was her secret lover. The angle continued into the Royal Rumble match where they eliminated each other.

Morgan lost to Carmella in a singles match on this week’s SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Lana is currently serving her 90-day non-compete clause and won’t be eligible to sign with another promotion until the first week of September.

See below for the tweets: