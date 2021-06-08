Jaxson Ryker debuted a brand new look in his match against Elias on this week’s WWE RAW.

Ryker sported a cleaner look with short hair and a shorter beard as he sought revenge on Elias, who turned on him last week. After interrupting Elias’ concert, Ryker grabbed the guitar and tossed it up the ramp.

After dominating Elias through most of the match, Ryker won by count out as The Drifter retreated up the ramp and to the backstage area.

Elias refused to explain his actions in a backstage interview after RAW.

It appears is if Ryker is now a babyface character on RAW. This led to a lot of backlash on Twitter, with many fans bringing up his pro-Donald Trump comments from last June and his Facebook post from July 2019 where he denounced the Black Lives Matter movement.

See below for photos and video clips of Jaxson Ryker’s new look: