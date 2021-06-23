WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio has revealed that WWE initially had tentative plans for him to feud with his son, Dominik. However, those plans were nixed after the father-son duo developed chemistry as a tag team and recently captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In a recent interview with Metro, Mysterio informed that the potential dream match against his tag team partner is no longer on the cards.

“We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train,” Mysterio said. “The more and more we got to spend time together in the ring and outside of the ring, it came to the point where me and my son were like, ‘there’s no need.’

“The connection here is so beautiful, the love – more than father and son, I think we’re like best friends. For the moment, there’s no time for us to even be thinking, ‘how would it be like to face each other?'”

With Dominik written off WWE TV and Rey getting destroyed by Roman Reigns inside Hell In A Cell on last week’s SmackDown, fans have wondered if the father-son duo might be forced to relinquish their gold.

While speaking on their title reign, Mysterio added that plans for him to feud with Dominik were “thrown down the trash a while back” and will likely never be revisited.

“We’re enjoying such a great moment right now within our personal lives, within our wrestling careers,” Mysterio stressed. “For me, it’s a complete blessing, before I end up retiring – to have been able to share these moments with my son. So that thought of possibly facing each other, I think was thrown down the trash a while back.”

At last month’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Rey and Dominik defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to become the first father-son duo to win tag team gold in the WWE.