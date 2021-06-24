– On the next episode of FOX Sports’ Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Satin interviews Samoa Joe, who recently returned to NXT after being released from WWE last April. Satin noted that they discussed his release and how his return happened.

The episode drops this Monday, you can subscribe by clicking here.

– WWE has updated their rules to attend WWE NXT tapings at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Fans must now provide a photo ID upon check-in at the venue. As reported earlier, WWE recently changed their COVID policies for NXT tapings to no longer require a COVID-19 test ahead of or at the shows. Fans can also no longer park at the venue, and must either take a bus from Full Sail or provide their own transportation to the event.

– FOCO has released a new Sasha Banks bobblehead, which you can check out below. They also recently released bobbleheads for other Superstars and legends like Rey Mysterio, The Ultimate Warrior, Asuka, Roman Reigns and more. You can purchase yours at FOCO.com by clicking here.