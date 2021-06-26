Following Edge’s surprise return and attack on Roman Reigns, Edge has officially received his rematch opportunity for the Universal Championship against The Tribal Chief at Money In The Bank in three weeks.

Before Edge’s return last night, Seth Rollins, another top-tier contender on the blue brand, asked for his Universal Championship shot after successfully winning two big matches against Cesaro. When WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville told Rollins they would consider it, it seems that Rollins interpreted their response as a yes, instead of a maybe.

This week on Talking Smack, before hearing Edge would be getting the title shot ahead of him, the “Friday Night Savior” justified why he’s earned the chance to become the next challenger for the Universal Championship and take home the title for the third time.

“It was promised to me [a shot for the Universal Championship],” Rollins declared. “They were inclined to agree. If you’ve ever had a human conversation, that means yes. So, that’s a promise, and they’re talking to me!”

After seeing the clip on today’s show, Rollins, in disbelief at first, couldn’t believe what he just heard. His shocked reaction turned into rage, which turned into an enraged promo on Edge. Before he stormed off the set and demanded to talk to an official, Rollins had some wrathful things to say towards Edge.

“No, no, no, this can’t be,” Rollins said with shock on his face after seeing the clip. “You guys must have misheard that. There’s no way. They promised it to me!

“This is everything that I’ve worked for! I’ve never been more ready in my entire life. I deserve the opportunity, not Edge. Where has he been? He hasn’t been here since WrestleMania; he hasn’t done anything. He got his match at WrestleMania. I don’t care if it was a triple threat match. That’s not my fault! There’s got to be something that we can do.

“I don’t care what Edge wants! I’m Seth Freakin’ Rollins! This place revolves around me. I’ve been here every day. I didn’t take six months off. I’ve been here every day, busting my ass. I deserve that shot. I deserve that title match.”

