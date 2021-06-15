In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, WWE United States Champion Sheamus was asked what he’d say to someone who called wrestling fake. He didn’t mince words.

“Come on an step in the ring with me and I will show you how real it is!” Sheamus said. “Ask my opponents. That stigma has been in wrestling or in WWE for decades. I’m proud to bring a very physical style. Look at my matches with Drew, Bobby or Big E. It’s a different element when I’m out there. For those people that say that its not real, watch my matches throughout the pandemic, especially with those guys, and you won’t be able to say it because there is nothing fake about it.”

Sheamus was also asked about fellow Irish superstar and former WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. He said that she is missed in the locker room, but only Becky can say for sure when she will return.

“Becky to me is like a sister,” Sheamus said. “She went there and she made herself. She wasn’t on the radar, but she went there and she tore it down and made herself relevant, in spite of the booking she. The cream always rises to the top and that’s exactly what happened for her. And she went there and did it herself, did what she believed and we definitely miss her. She is a Superstar, she is out there with the greats of the past, the greats of the future and people love her because what you see is what you get. She is a very, very honest person and hard worker and she is not afraid to say what is on her mind.

“People miss everything about her, miss her charisma, her presence. I don’t know when she’s gonna come back. I am not gonna ask her, it’s not of my business to ask for that or what are her plans for the future. But I think that going into the live events with the fans we’d love to have her back. I miss her, everybody else misses her too. I’m excited if she does come back. That question can only be answer by her.”

You can watch the full interview below.