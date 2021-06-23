Since revealing that fans will be back once WWE resumes touring again starting next month, WWE Official Sonya Deville spoke with the panel over on WWE’s The Bump about how thrilled she is to see fans back in the stands in a couple of weeks.

“Oh, my gosh, I was so excited! When I found out that I was going to go out there and tell the fans that we’re coming back home to them, I was ecstatic because I think the fans know how much they mean to us, but when we go without them for over a year, it really hit home for a lot of us,” Sonya Deville stated. “What we do is for the fans. Our community is so interactive; we need the fans to feed off of. Doing that for five years and then without it for a year, I miss it so much.

“I cannot wait to get back on the road. I can’t wait to get back to traveling. I know some people would rather wake up in their own bed every morning, but that’s not me. I want to get back on the road and back to the fans. I’m so excited to hear them. The crowd is going to be insane. I think it’s going to be incredible!”

Speaking of her official role backstage, Deville was asked how she likes working alongside Adam Pearce, who is now working on both RAW and SmackDown. Although she admits they don’t always see eye to eye, she thinks he’s the perfect appointee to be paired with.

“Working with Pearce is fun. I feel like we both have a lot in common. We do have strong personalities, so obviously, with that, we’re going to butt heads. I’m an alpha, and he’s an alpha,” Deville mentioned. “At the end of the day, we pretty much can come to agreements and be professionals. We have talked about his suits. I’m not gonna say I influenced him, but his suits have gotten more fitted the past couple of weeks. You’re welcome, Mr. Pearce.”

With shows going back to being live and in front of audiences, many fans hope to see Deville return as an in-ring competitor like she once was. At this point, Deville isn’t sure when exactly she’ll return to the ring. Right now, she wants to continue developing her backstage role to make matches fans will be excited about seeing.

“You know, I love what I’m doing right now. I think it’s a natural fit. I’m a leader in life, and I think it transitions well into a suit and tie. I love being in charge, so I’m content with where I am right now,” Deville stated.

“At the end of the day, of course, I’m a fighter, but I’m really enjoying growing and learning in this role. I don’t see an end to it anytime soon.”

