The latest update on pay-per-view buys for AEW’s recent event, Double Or Nothing was revealed this afternoon.

AEW and its pay-per-view distributors sold an estimated 115,000 buys on all platforms globally, according to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics.

The May 30 pay-per-view drew about $6 million total for AEW and its pay-per-view distributors. With the current statistics from Wrestlenomics, Double or Nothing appears to be AEW’s second-highest-selling pay-per-view in its history.

As of this writing, Revolution is AEW’s highest-selling pay-per-view in its history. The March 7 pay-per-view grossed just under $7 million and had around 125,000 buys.

As noted a few days ago on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Double Or Nothing sold about 4,700 tickets and generated approximately $300,000. Dave Meltzer also reported before that it would be the second-highest AEW pay-per-view.

For results to Double Or Nothing, please click here.