WWE is set to go back on tour starting on July 16th for an episode of SmackDown in Houston, TX followed by Money In The Bank in Fort Worth, TX on Sunday, July 18th. As previously reported, the first few shows on WWE’s 25-city tour have been selling well with Money In The Bank likely to sell out with over 10,000 seats.

WWE currently also has tickets on sale for shows in a host of other states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, Michigan, and North Carolina. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that tickets for most of the WWE shows have not been selling well.

Meltzer stated that in terms of tickets sold per show, WWE is currently behind AEW. It should be noted that all of AEW’s upcoming events are television tapings, while nine of the upcoming WWE shows with tickets on sale are house shows.

Outside of the July 16th weekend, Meltzer said that the August 2nd RAW taping in Chicago has been selling fine with over 6,000 tickets sold. An upcoming WWE live event in Pittsburgh and a San Antonio RAW taping have also have been doing decent numbers.

The rest of the WWE tour has not seen good, with many of the shows selling under 2000 tickets so far. Meltzer noted that the ticket sales in some markets has been “scary bad.”

WWE and AEW will both be running events in the Dallas, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Miami markets. WWE is way ahead of AEW in Dallas. However, Meltzer stated that AEW is ahead of WWE in Miami and Charlotte. While AEW is ahead of WWE in Miami, Meltzer noted that both companies weren’t doing well in the market.

Meltzer added that AEW is about even with ticket sales with where they were before the pandemic, while WWE is down. In the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic, WWE was averaging 6,300 fans per show and they are currently at under half of that number.