WWE announced that SummerSlam will be held on Saturday August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. WWE Superstars expressed their excitement for the event upon the announcement.

SummerSlam is planned on the same night and time as Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. fight, which will be at the MGM Grand. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he was told that SummerSlam might not be a long show.

The plan is to have the show finished just in time for the boxing main event, so that fans can walk over to watch that fight. With both shows starting at the same time, the Pacquiao – Spence Jr. fight could start at 11 p.m. ET.

As for why the show is on a Saturday as opposed to a traditional Sunday, Meltzer noted that Allegiant Stadium always wanted the show on a Saturday, though they did not initially know that the Pacquiao – Spence Jr. fight would be on the same night.

WWE had many other options for another venue. However, due to a lackluster gate from WrestleMania, WWE wants to WrestleMania-like gate for SummerSlam, which is why Las Vegas was chosen for SummerSlam.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18. Fans interested in an exclusive SummerSlam presale opportunity can register at summerslam.com/presale.