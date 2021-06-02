In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Xavier Woods was asked who his favorite tag team of all time was. The eleven time WWE Tag Team Champion revealed he was a big fan of an often forgotten early 2000’s tag team, as well as one of the most famous tag teams ever and a WCW boy band group.

“I’m bad at picking the greatest,” Woods said. “My favorite is Billy and Chuck, mainly because of their matches with the Hardys. It was the first time I noticed that The Hardys are not huge but they could still knock the huge guys down. In my teen head I was like this is how wrestling should be. This is where you put your ego aside and have this good match. I’ve always been a fan of tag team wrestling. But I like groups too. I was into 3 Count in WCW too. I love so many teams for so many reasons.”

Recently Woods was announced as one of the hosts for the revival of G4TV. Woods explained that the gig, as well as his recent foray into learning bass guitar, is all to help transition to the next chapter in life when he’s done with wrestling.

“G4 is the job that I’m going to transition to once I am done being a bump boy!” Woods said. “But also I am learning bass guitar, I have aspirations to be a studio bassist. Hopefully in the next 5 to 7 years. It’s music, so there are components that I already understand with playing trombone. That part is easy, I’ve got the music theory. Translating it to bass has been fun. All of your favorite songs are driven by a bassline. It feels good to play and to spread positive energy.”

Despite his attempts to learn bass, Woods is still best known for playing the trombone. He revealed to Van Vliet he initially wanted to learn the drums, and it was a mistake that led to him playing the trombone in grade school.

“The trombone found me,” Woods said. “I wanted to play drums, but 6th grade me had no idea what the word percussion meant. When they called out percussion and we went into a room, I was like I don’t want to do that. Then they went on to the next instrument. Later I asked when are they doing drums? They told me that they called that 10 minutes ago and that door is closed now.

“So instead it was try to make some noises on these other instruments. Saxophone is sexy, maybe I can get good at that. They gave me a brass mouth piece and asked what I thought I should do with it. I made the sound instantly and then they asked can you do it with this smaller one? I could and then they tried the smallest one, which is the trumpet, which I couldn’t do. Then they said cool you are a trombone player.”

So how did Woods end up playing the trombone in WWE? As he tells it, the New Day was originally pitched to sing on TV, only for Woods to pitch playing the song on trombone instead. The rest is history.

“At that point we were trying to see what they (WWE) would say yes to us doing,” Woods said. “They had an idea after we won the titles in New York and they wanted us to sing a song. They wanted us to sing ‘New York, New York.’ We were in the car and I said do you think they will let us have a trombone, because I could figure it out on that. The guys were like ‘let’s see.’ We texted them back and they told us yeah we can get a trombone.

“We played it during the show and I’m supposed to give it to someone so we can do our match. In my head I’m thinking I’m never going to be in this situation again. I get to take my passion of professional wrestling and my passion of trombone and experience this feeling again. So I’m going to keep the trombone and play it during the match. One of the camera guys is crying as he is trying to record. We go to commercial and the camera guy says ‘you got to keep playing that trombone. Vince is loving this.’ We got to the back and everyone is loving it. Vince told us ‘I never want to see you without a trombone when you go out there.'”

You can watch the full interview below.