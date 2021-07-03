NXT superstar Adam Cole recently joined WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves to talk about wrestling on nostalgic pay per views for the brand.

The black and gold brand has started to bring back more and more nostalgic names of WWE and WCW pay per views including Halloween Havoc and Vengeance Day, with NXT most recently having NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Being someone who’s been following the WWE all of his life, Cole talked about the feeling he gets when working an NXT TakeOver that is named after a nostalgic pay per view, saying it’s something he really enjoys being a part of.

“Stuff happens so fast that sometimes you forget to sit back and smell the roses,” Cole said. “One of the things I’ve tried to do as I’ve gotten older is to appreciate things in the moment. Stuff like Halloween Havoc and In Your House and Great American Bash, to be able to say, yeah I get to perform on events like this or to be in feature matches on these cards is so so cool. At the end of the day we all love pro wrestling and to be able to do this stuff is awesome. Early on, it was so laser focused on the next thing and not appreciating what’s happening. I understand that the motivation process is constantly more more and more but the older I get, it’s been a lot happier and healthier for me to be like, hey, this is fricken cool.”

Cole has been in NXT since 2017 as one of the flag bearers of the company and has held multiple championships with the brand. The former leader of the Undisputed Era talked about what match he’d most like to be a part of outside of NXT, involving his opponent for NXT Great American Bash in a few weeks, naming a pay per view event that just happened.

“Funny enough because it just recently happened, I really really want to wrestle in a Hell in a Cell someday,” Cole said. “Cause I’m an absolute maniac. I just think about all the iconic moments and matches. HBK and The Undertaker, Mankind and The Undertaker, there’s so many different examples of classic Hell in a Cell matches. When I think about that iconic moment when the music is playing and the cell is lowering, I just remember being so excited and it still makes me feel that way. I do hope my body will strongly disagree with me, but I do hope some day I get the chance to wrestle in a Hell in a Cell, that would be awesome.”

“In a perfect world, if past, present or future doesn’t matter, me vs. Shawn Michaels is the one I would love. If I’m picking current guys to possibly face right now, I’m going to go Kyle O’Reilly, I am. I feel like if I beat Kyle O’Reilly in Hell in a Cell, it’s over. Then I can move on, go back to going after the NXT Championship, then I can move on. Either Shawn Michaels or Kyle O’Reilly.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.