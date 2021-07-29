On last night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho passed part two of The Five Labours of Jericho by defeating Nick Gage in a No Rules Match. The match was brutal and bloody as advertised, and Jericho shared a post-match photo later in the night.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that it was Jericho’s idea to do the hardcore match. However, Jericho did not name Gage as an opponent, but Meltzer noted that the opponent and what happened in the match would not have happened if Jericho did not approve it.

Meltzer also reported that AEW President Tony Khan spoke with TNT prior to the match, so it is unlikely that TNT would drop AEW from their network. There was concern from many out there that the network and / or sponsors would disapprove of the brutality of the match.

It was noted that this type of match is a one-time thing. However, if the match does good numbers, things could change.

In part three of The Five Labours of Jericho, Jericho is set to take on one of his long-time rivals, Juventud Guerrera, where Jericho must win the match using a move from the top rope.