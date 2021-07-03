During her recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew [Cameron] heaped praise on Mickie James for the way she handled her recent WWE release.

According to Andrew, James created “a lane” for other disgruntled wrestlers who’ve felt slighted by the WWE or any big promotion.

“Even though she’s no longer with WWE, I’m really proud of Mickie James,” Andrew said. “I think it’s super f—ing dope what she’s creating with an all-women’s show for NWA. Obviously if you’re not in WWE or AEW, you don’t get as much love, but I would say I’m most impressed with her right now.

“The reason Mickie resonates the most with me, is because of the way she put the stuff out [on social media] about how she got her stuff delivered [in a trash bag]. And just kinda creating a lane for other talents, that you can say a bunch of s–t and not get into trouble. I thought she’s making a segue in a way that hasn’t been made before.”

When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if she, too, received her belongings in a trash bag following her WWE release in 2016, Cameron said she cleared out her desk beforehand.

“No, because I’m such a f—ing brat that I had already taken all my stuff out beforehand,” Andrew recalled. “I was so mad…I remember talking to Mark [Carrano] and packing up all my s--t beforehand. I did that even before they sent me back to NXT.”

Ariane Andrew’s new single Born With It remixed by Damon Sharpe is now available on Spotify and all major music platforms. You can find Ariane’s interview via the players below.

