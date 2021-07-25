WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes while promoting last Friday’s Smackdown episode at the Rolling Loud Festival. Belair talked about growing to understand the power of representation in wrestling, and how she was inspired by that from past WWE star Jacqueline and current star Naomi.

“The older that I’ve gotten, I now understand the power of representation,” Belair said. “For me, I always gravitated towards Jacqueline. I thought she was amazing in the ring, she was beautiful, she was strong, she was powerful and it really empowering to watch Jacqueline.

“When I got older, right before I started in WWE, I went to a live event in Atlanta, I think I was 26, and I saw Naomi in the ring. And I remember just watching her, and because she was in the ring I could see myself in the ring. So she was so inspiring to me and she impacted me in a positive way before I stepped in a ring, even at 26 years old.”

The Rolling Loud Festival featured some of the biggest names in rap/hip hop today. When asked who she’d like to work with in today’s current hip hop scene, Belair rattled off several names.

“I would love to work with Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj,” Belair said. “I’m in love with Nicki Minaj. A few of these people are actually going to be there, so maybe I can go talk to them and see if we can have a tag team or partnership in the future.”