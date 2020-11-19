Since getting drafted to SmackDown last month, Bianca Belair is shaping up to be a top contender on Friday nights.

While Bianca Belair is still finding her footing on the main roster, 2020 has been a monumental year for The EST of WWE nonetheless. From eliminating a record eight superstars in the women's Royal Rumble match to putting on an instant classic with Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland, Belair's stellar rise was topped off with a WrestleMania run-in after the RAW Tag Team Championship match.

Belair spoke to Bleacher Report about her surprise appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals. According to Belair, she only found out about the 'Mania plans the day of the event.

"I knew about debuting with The Street Profits at WrestleMania that morning," Belair said. "I knew about the possibility of debuting at RAW after WrestleMania. I knew they were going to give me this big, huge debut and there's no better time to debut than WrestleMania or the RAW after WrestleMania. That was the plan, and then things got a little crazy with what's been going on. It kind of went up in the air and I didn't really know what was going to happen.

"I believe it was that morning I got a phone call saying, 'Hey, you're needed.' 'For WrestleMania?' 'Yes. You're debuting with The Street Profits.' 'Oh, OK. Cool, great.'"

Belair's impromptu debut may seem like a shock, but Belair reiterated that it's just the nature of the industry.

"That's the thing about this business - you always got to stay ready," Belair said. "That's how you get ahead. If you aren't ready, then you might miss out on the opportunity. I was ready for whatever, and it came about and I was happy about it because I got to share my very first WrestleMania with my husband."

Belair has been hyped on the blue brand for a while now. After being drafted to Friday nights at this year's WWE Draft, Belair's SmackDown debut was hyped through weekly vignettes. Belair's sights are currently set on Survivor Series, where she will be one of five women representing SmackDown in a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match.

While Sunday's match is just a one-off, Belair seems to be keen on sticking with the tag division. Belair has flirted with the possibility of teaming with Naomi, and while that might not be in the cards for now, she says the pairing is an inevitability.

"I think it's something that's definitely going to happen before the end of both of our careers, and I think it's something that has to happen," Belair said. "I think it's a given. It's going to happen. She got drafted to RAW right before I got drafted to SmackDown. There was a moment when she got drafted to RAW where I thought, 'Oh, is this going to happen?' And then I got drafted to SmackDown. I just think we're at two different times in our career right now.

"I'm just getting my foot in the door, and maybe after I get on the road and figure out who exactly Bianca Belair is, definitely. I think later down the line, it's something that's going to naturally happen."

While their placement on opposite brands has put a potential pairing on the shelf for now, Belair says when it does eventually happen, she sees gold in their future.

"When it does happen, it's going to be fun. It's going to be great," Belair said. "And it would be a really, really great accomplishment as far as Naomi and I teaming and becoming the tag team champions one day in the future."