In an interview with Denise Salcedo for The Sportster, WWE NXT star Bronson Reed talked about his dream opponent. While he said he has several choices, there’s one wrestler, who he grew up as a huge fan of, who stands above the rest of the pack.

“It’s Samoa Joe,” Reed said. “Younger, I was a big fan of the Attitude Era but then as a teenager I sort of discovered the independent scene and CM Punk and Samoa Joe were my two favorites. They sort of shaped my teenage years. So then all these years down the line, and now I am in the same locker room as Samoa Joe, I feel like it’s just inevitable. It’s fate that me and him wrestle in that ring at some stage. And it’s something that I’ve wanted for years, as a fan to then becoming a wrestler. If it happens I think you’re gonna see fireworks.”

A former NXT North American Champion, Reed seemed poised for the WWE main roster after he dropped the title to Isiah Swerve Scott. He confirmed however that he’s remaining in NXT still, though the main roster remains his ultimate goal.

“For the time being I am still in NXT and I love being in NXT,” Reed said. “And when I lost that belt I knew straight away that everyone on Twitter and Instagram; I knew that was gonna be what everyone thought because I am like ‘okay that makes sense that’s what people think.’ But it is something that I look forward to doing. I look forward to doing more with NXT but at the same time, as a kid growing up as such a big fan, I wanna be on Royal Rumble, I wanna be on SummerSlam, I wanna have my WrestleMania moment. So to be able to do that you have to be on a Raw or Smackdown.”

One group Reed is working with on the main roster are Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso. Whether it be joining their stable or feuding against them, Reed is very positive on the idea of the two entities working together.

“Well I think a lot of people online fantasy book that,” Reed said of potentially joining the trio. “So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well.”

You can watch the full interview below.