On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with CazXL (a.k.a. Big Cass). Caz made his Impact debut at Rebellion in April of this year, and he spoke on how his time in Impact has been so far.

“I’m with Impact now, just wrestled Eddie Edwards on Saturday at Slammiversary. Beat him 1-2-3 and looking forward to some more matches with with Eddie Edwards, and I’m looking forward to the rest of my time with Impact, however long that may be,” Caz expressed. “I don’t know how long that will be. That’s on them and that’s on me. Right now, I’m very happy being in Impact. They have great talent, a great locker room. Everybody’s awesome.

“Everybody’s treated well. It’s just a really great place to be, man. I really enjoy going to work when I fly to Nashville, when I go to Impact. I feel like maybe some of the wisdom I’ve gained in the past few years in recovery is going to suit me well in the future with wrestling. I personally, deep down, believe that I have a bright future in professional wrestling, and I think that’s really what matters the most, if I truly in my heart believe it, and I can tell you what, I 100% believe that I have a very, very bright future in professional wrestling.”

Since his debut last April, Caz is currently undefeated Impact. Pro Wrestling 4 Life co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Caz if he is currently signed to an Impact contract.

“I wasn’t at first, but I am signed with Impact until Bound for Glory, but things could change tomorrow,” Caz revealed. “We’ll see. We’re kind of going on a ‘feel’ basis. They brought me in, and I’m not stupid. I understand that I’m a high risk at first because they don’t know what they’re getting. We’ve gone taping by taping, and I guess, finally, they’re like, we’ll sign you up until Bound for Glory, and that was cool to me because I’m not interested in signing anything super long term right now. It worked out perfectly, so I’m there until October as of now.”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac Thursdays at 3 pm EST!