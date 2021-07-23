It appears CM Punk is playing into the AEW rumors and not denying reports that he has been in talks with the wrestling promotion.

Earlier on Thursday, Punk took to his Instagram Stories to post a clip of the song “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project.

The song was popularly used by the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era. The Bulls continue to use a remixed version of the song during starting lineup introductions at the United Center.

Punk’s post fueled speculation among fans that the former WWE Champion will be appearing at AEW’ All Out pay-per-view in Chicago on Sept. 5.

It should be noted that neither AEW nor Punk have confirmed any of the rumors.

As reported earlier, Booker T reacted to reports of Punk’s in-ring return on The Hall of Fame Podcast, wondering if Punk can still go at age 42.

“Out of sight, out of mind,” Booker said. “CM Punk has been out of the game for a minute. I’m not hating or anything like that, but my thing is this…even as great a physique as I have right now at 56, when I got into my 40s, mid-40s, even though I looked good, I had a phobia about taking my shirt off in the locker room with the young guys.

“That’s where I come from with the CM Punk thing, can he go out there and still do it? Yes, but has the game changed tremendously in the last 7 years? Yes, I think so.”