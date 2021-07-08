After weeks of brawling and talking trash, Matt Hardy is set to meet Christian Cage in the ring on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1) in Austin, Texas.

Other previously mentioned matches that have now been confirmed include: Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and Jon Moxley defending the IWGP US Championship against Karl Anderson.

After going face-to-face with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on tonight’s Dynamite, the number one ranked Hangman Page will speak next week.

Below is the rest of next week’s lineup:

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)

* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Hangman Page to speak

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (IWGP US Championship)