After weeks of brawling and talking trash, Matt Hardy is set to meet Christian Cage in the ring on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1) in Austin, Texas.
Other previously mentioned matches that have now been confirmed include: Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and Jon Moxley defending the IWGP US Championship against Karl Anderson.
After going face-to-face with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on tonight’s Dynamite, the number one ranked Hangman Page will speak next week.
Below is the rest of next week’s lineup:
* Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)
* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)
* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage
* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Hangman Page to speak
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (IWGP US Championship)
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 8, 2021