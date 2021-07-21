AEW has announced that Darby Allin will face Wheeler Yuta in a singles match during tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two.

On last week’s Dynamite, Allin defeated Ethan Page in a Coffin Match.

Meanwhile, Yuta, who has aligned himself with the stable of Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, lost a singles match to Sammy Guevara on last week’s show.

Tonight’s show will also see IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defend his title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

The second night of Fyster Fest will also feature Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows’ debut singles match for AEW as he faces Frankie Kazarian. The match was announced earlier this week during AEW’s Dark: Elevation where Kazarian defeated Baron Black. Brandon Cutler tried to attack Kazarian after the match, but came up short. Gallows then laid Kazarian out.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for the episode, which takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta