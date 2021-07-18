Matt Cardona teamed up with former WWE star (and Cardona’s fiance) Chelsea Green at tonight’s Impact Slammiversary. Impact had advertised his partner as a mystery up until the match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.
Green has a cast on her arm, but commentary noted that Impact Wrestling had cleared her for action. Cardona and Green were able to pick up the pinfall victory after Green landed an unprettier on Dashwood.
Green is a one-time Impact Knockouts Champion. As noted, she also made her Ring of Honor debut at last weekend’s Best in the World.
