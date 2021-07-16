On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, several more hints were dropped on which stars might be returning or debuting at Slammiversary this Saturday.

In one of tonight’s segments, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who is set to defend her championship against an opponent she won’t find out about until Saturday night, and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, sat down to sign Purrazzo’s side of the contract going into Slammiversary. Just before she signed the contract, D’Amore told The Virtuosa, “I know sometimes things around here get to be a little bit of a hot mess, but Slammiversary is truly going to be iconic. We’re in Nashville here…might be a little hardcore country.”

In the first part of D’Amore’s statement, “hot mess” was in reference to Laurel Van Ness (fka Chelsea Green in WWE). Ness spent two years in TNA/Impact from 2016 – 2018. She held the Knockouts Championship one time. Her title reign lasted 65 days before dropping it to Allie (aka The Bunny in AEW). Green was one of several who was, unfortunately, let go from WWE in April, which means her non-compete clause has expired. Just recently, Green made an appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World, where she will become one of the participants scheduled to compete in the Women’s World Championship Tournament that will begin soon.

The second phrase mentioned was “iconic,” which belongs to Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay (fka as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, collectively known as The IIconics in WWE). Like Green, Lee and McKay were released by WWE in April and are now free from their 90-day non-compete clauses. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team champs have mentioned that they would like to remain a team going forward. In a recent interview with Renee Paquette, they both mentioned they would like to compete in Impact, along with other promotions, if given the opportunity.

Lastly, the “hardcore country” reference was made toward Mickie James’ music single, “Hardcore Country,” which was released on her 2013 album, Somebody’s Gonna Pay. James spent roughly two decades on and off with TNA (2002 – 2003, 2010 – 2015). She racked up three separate reigns with the Knockouts Championship and is looked at as one of the founding mothers of the Knockouts division. Currently, James is working as an executive producer and in-ring talent at NWA. She will be in charge of the first-ever all-female event for the company called NWA EmPowerrr on August 28.

It’ll be interesting to see if some or all of these women mentioned on tonight’s program will appear at Slammiversary. Slammiversary will take place this Saturday on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view.

