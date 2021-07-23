New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next week when he teams alongside Chris Bey to take on The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) in tag team action.

After calling out The Elite on tonight’s show, White found himself on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown from the Good Brothers. Chris Bey ran down to White’s aid and helped the Bullet Club leader take the Impact World Tag Team Champions out of the ring. Earlier in the show, Bey declined White’s offer to join the Bullet Club. Now, it looks like these two are starting to form an alliance that could inspire Bey to change his mind about joining.

Also, on next week’s show, Moose and Chris Sabin will rehash their distaste for each other when they duke it out in a Slammiversary rematch which will take center stage in the main event. Sabin created a major upset when he picked up a clean victory over Moose. Tonight, Moose demanded a rematch, which Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore granted.

In addition to those two giant matchups, Rich Swann and Willie Mack will face Violent by Design (Deaner and Rhino). Lastly, newcomer Steve Maclin looks to continue his undefeated streak when he faces Trey Miguel on Before The Impact.

.@JayWhiteNZ is always looking for the best talent for The Bullet Club – but his offer to @DashingChrisBey will expire… #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HpnbSiaf33 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021

– After tonight’s episode of Impact, it was announced that Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey will continue their violent clashing in a Hardcore Match at Homecoming on Saturday, July 31.

At Slammiversary, Morrissey picked up a major victory over Edwards, but he couldn’t capitalize on that same momentum tonight during their parking lot brawl. What will Morrissey’s plan be going into Homecoming? Can Edwards create a compelling and ruthless plan that will lead him to victory over the big man?

Below is the updated card for Homecoming:

– W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a Violent Brawl

Homecoming is available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, July 31.

Ahhhhh

Nothin like a good ol fashion parking lot brawl to get the blood flowin #Kennys This ain’t over

Big tree run fast Also having those fans out there while we beat the hell outta each other really brought something extra #DieHard#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/heYieE2Fmg — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) July 23, 2021

– In other Impact Wrestling news, Taylor Wilde returned to the Impact Zone tonight during Tenille Dashwood’s tag match. Wilde ran out and attacked Kaleb, Dashwood’s personal photographer, which caused Dashwood to get distracted during her six-person tag match – her team would end up losing after Chelsea Green hit an unprettier on Sam Beale.

Before her absence, Wilde was involved in a storyline with Tenille Dashwood, with Tenille attempting to recruit Wilde for a Knockouts tag team run. Things didn’t go according to plan for Dashwood when Wilde started distancing herself from “The Spotlight Queen.” Wilde last wrestled at Under Siege back in May, where she and Dashwood picked up a win over Kimber Lee and Susan.