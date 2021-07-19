On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with friend of the show, WWE veteran referee Jimmy Korderas. The two discussed Money In The Bank, and the buzz-worthy return of John Cena. Korderas gave his thoughts on the main event and the closing angle of the show.

“First of all, I enjoyed the match. I thought it was really good storytelling,” Korderas stated. “Two guys that showed great emotion throughout, a different style from what we’re used to today. It didn’t go 100 miles an hour from start to finish. They took their time. They told a story, and yes, we got a little bit of interference with The Usos coming and then Rey and Dominik [Mysterio] coming in and handling that.

“Obviously, Seth coming in and being a factor into the finish is telling me that’s leading to probably an Edge – Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam, and I don’t have a problem with that because I like the fact that Roman left this still as champion, as much as I like Edge. He’s a good friend of mine. Sorry buddy, but the story going forward, it’s all about Roman Reigns right now because he is hitting it out of the park. It’s incredible what he has turned this character into, and wherever this leads, whether it is John Cena and… did you hear that enormous eruption when his music?”

Cena cut a promo after the show went off the air, though WWE has posted the clip on YouTube, speaking on the explosive cheers he got when his music hit and he came out. Korderas spoke on the new dynamic Cena has with the fans.

“It’s amazing. That’s what’s been missing for these last 18 months or so is that live reaction from the crowd because that’s what this business has been predicated on since day one, and you saw that the talent themselves were reacting to the reaction that the crowd was providing,” Korderas pointed out. “And as far as Cena getting cheered, pardon my bad karaoke but, ‘you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’ Everybody misses this guy, and it just goes to show you what a huge superstar he was back in the day. It was cool to see him back, not thrilled about the Oakland A’s colors, but that’s just me being a Blue Jays guy.”

Hausman asked Korderas what it was like to work with Cena when he was an active referee.

“People don’t realize the work ethic behind this guy and how much he actually truly loves what he is doing. We had a good relationship,” Korderas said. “We had a friendly relationship. We’d be on these buses overseas, and he’d be rapping along and making up stuff like on the fly.

“And I’d be sitting there listening, enjoying this stuff, and every once in a while, there’d be bad one. I remember one time on the bus, I think it was Johnny Stamboli, of all people, wanted to challenge John to a rap battle, which didn’t go very well for Johnny The Bull, let’s put it that way. Cena ate him alive, and it was hilariously funny. Johnny thinking, ‘New York kid, I’ll show this guy from West Newbury, MA,’ and he was handed his lunch, let’s put it that way.”

Cena is set to make an appearance on tonight’s RAW. Korderas suggested his own scenario of what he would like to see from Cena’s appearance.

“That’s the beauty of it, John Cena can go out tonight, and he could issue a challenge to either or, but maybe he could just leave it open,” Korderas suggested. “He says, ‘Yes, last night. I confronted the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.’ Maybe he needs to watch out, ‘but you Bobby Lashley, you’re not off my radar either because I don’t belong to a brand. John Cena is universal, and I can go wherever I like because I’m not assigned to a brand.’ So both champions are on notice right now. ‘I will let my intentions be known soon.’ Leave them hanging. Don’t give it away right away.”

