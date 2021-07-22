Jon Moxley showed respect to Lance Archer following their brutal Texas Deathmatch on Night Two of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Archer defeated Moxley to capture the IWGP US Championship.

As seen in the video below, Moxley picked up the title belt from the mat and handed it to Archer before raising his opponent’s hand.

The brutal match ended after Moxley got chokeslammed through two tables with barbed wire boards on them. Moxley couldn’t get up before the referee’s ten-count.

This is Archer’s second reign as IWGP US Champion. He had previously defeated Juice Robinson to begin his first reign at NJPW’s King of Pro-Wrestling in 2019. Archer lost the title to Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

As reported earlier, NJPW star Hikuleo was in the crowd and it was announced he would challenge Archer during next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Archer and Hikuleo had a face-off to close out this week’s show.

