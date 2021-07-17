Former WWE star Kalisto appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about his plans following his release from WWE in April. First Kalisto revealed what name he’d be working under going forward.

“Samuray Del Sol,” Kalisto said. “That’s the name that I started with. I actually started with ‘Samurai’ first, then I had to spell it differently, with a Y, just to be different. I started as Samuray Del Sol in Chicago, that’s where I adopted the name. Then everything else is history.”

Kalisto also revealed his biggest regret while working for WWE. He talked about having an idea for a program between him and Rey Mysterio that everyone liked, only he never worked up the nerve to pitch it to Vince McMahon.

“My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince,” Kalisto said. “Pretty much the whole world knew except for Vince. I wanted to do a mask vs. mask match against Rey Mysterio. I had Rey’s blessing, Dominik’s blessing, everyone. They all loved it. I showed it to Paul Heyman too. Paul said ‘this is genius, do it.’ I was like let’s do this! It’s just such a good story, it’s my biggest regret not talking to Vince about it. Right before I was going to, I got released.”

Van Vliet followed up by asking Kalisto if he was prepared to wrestle without his mask on. Kalisto confirmed that he was ready for anything that WWE was willing to throw him.

“I was prepared for anything,” Kalisto said. “I had such a great story that nobody would have expected. So for Paul Heyman to say that’s genius, I got something. The writers, everyone loved it. I even showed it to Daniel Bryan and Edge, they loved it. But it’s my own fault. I should have gone to Vince.”

Kalisto also admitted that he wasn’t surprised that WWE released him. In the end he just wanted to give WWE his best and whatever they ultimately decided, so be it.

“Deep down I did,” Kalisto said on whether he felt his release was coming. “I wanted to lay everything down on the table and say ‘here it is. I am giving you my best. You take it or you don’t.’ They didn’t and I feel good.”

When asked whether he could see himself going back to WWE, Kalisto revealed he didn’t expect that. In fact, while he plans to continue wrestling, he has other plans that extend beyond wrestling’s squared circle.

“I’m not going to hold my breath,” Kalisto said of another WWE run. “I’m just going to focus on me. I am going to focus on my mental state, which is very important. I’m going to try and fix myself first. I’m trying to see what I can do. I like challenging myself a lot. I have never boxed before, but I want to box. The reason I became a wrestler was because of my grandma. My grandfather wanted me to be a boxer. Not only that, all the boxing pay per views, my dad would bring home a box of oysters. We would sit there, hammer open the oysters, watch the pay per view and that was our night. This was as kids, which was pretty cool. I’m still going to wrestle here and there. If the time is right, here and there, I am going to give it a shot.”

You can watch the full interview below.