The rematch between Jeff Hardy and WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was reportedly planned for tonight’s RAW, but won’t be happening due to Hardy coming down with COVID-19.

Last week’s RAW saw Kross make his official RAW debut with a non-title loss to Hardy, which shocked many within WWE and on social media. Kross cut a post-match promo and indicated that the feud would continue.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Kross vs. Hardy rematch was nixed from tonight’s RAW as Hardy has been pulled from the road following a positive COVID-19 test.

As noted, the RecordBar in Kansas City revealed over the weekend that a post-RAW concert and meet & greet with Hardy had been canceled due to Hardy testing positive for the coronavirus.

WWE does not publicly acknowledge COVID-19 tests, but PWInsider has confirmed with a WWE source that the Hardy announcement from the RecordBar is correct.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the Hardy vs. Kross feud, or if Kross will be used on tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for updates.