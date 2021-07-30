Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm joined the It’s My House Podcast to talk about, what else, wrestling. Storm was asked about a recent match on WWE Monday Night RAW where NXT Champion Karrion Kross shockingly lost to Jeff Hardy. The decision was controversial, and Storm falls on the side of wondering what exactly WWE was thinking.

“Granted I didn’t watch the show but I obviously saw the results and saw the clip of the finish and I don’t agree with it,” Storm said. “I think that win streaks and being undefeated still have value even in an era where so often we’re taught that wins and losses don’t matter. The start of Becky Lynch’s big run was about seven or eight weeks of just submitting women all the time and it led to her title match. And then when they tried to turn her after that, they got hot and she ended up being like the most over thing the business has seen in a decade.

“And if you remember back, you know the CM Punk-Ryback Main Event on a pay per view in a cage, it was a big thing because Ryback hadn’t lost and Punk was the champ. And there’s still something to that, and the fact that Kross hadn’t been beat, and was built so monumentally strong in NXT and I think fans were really getting into Kross vs Joe.”

While the loss bothered Storm, that wasn’t his biggest issue with the decision. That honor went to WWE having nothing prepared for Kross, and just throwing him out there to lose a random match.

“I think more so than even just the loss, there was no issue, there was no anything,” Storm said. “It’s just ‘oh, you’re wrestling Jeff Hardy.’ It’s like okay great. And then Jeff Hardy beat him and it was just like, wow. And no offense to Jeff Hardy but Jeff Hardy isn’t pushed like a legendary top guy. It’s like a lot of people do beat him. He’s not highlighted probably nearly as much as he should because you know, there was a period of time actually was around 05 where he was like the hottest damn guy in the business, right before he left.

“I think in today’s presentation Jeff Hardy is not the future of the company and Kross is presented like he could be. And at the very least I personally feel that if you just squash three or four guys and then face Bobby Lashley, and got beat by Lashley, it’s like at least it would have been a big moment of ‘oh s**t, Kross v Lashley. This could be good!”‘

You can watch the full interview below.