AEW coach Mark Henry would rather not be kept in the loop with AEW’s plans for the debuts of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, who are expected to show up within the next few months.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked how much of a “game-changer” it would be for AEW if Bryan and Punk joined the roster.

“I think it’s amazing if it happens,” Henry said. “As a fan, I want to see it. But I don’t want to know. Don’t tell me. Let me find out like the fans, so I can react just like the fans. I’m not the gossipy type. I won’t walk around the locker room trying to get gossip. I don’t want that, but I do think either gentleman or both gentlemen would be groundbreakers.

“They would be able to do something in AEW like when Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart went to WCW from WWE. It would be a positive step. It’s not like we have to have that in AEW, but they would be welcomed additions.”

Since joining AEW earlier this year, Henry has mostly worked a backstage role as a coach. When asked to describe his experience, Henry heaped praise on AEW Chairman Tony Khan.

“I feel I’ve had a really strong influence, especially with the big guys,” Henry said. “Working with Will Hobbs, for instance. He has all the tools. He just didn’t have the confidence and the direction of how a big guy works. That just takes time.

“Everyone expects AEW to become the No. 1 world power overnight. That’s not how it works. It’s fortunate Tony realizes that. He allows talent to develop at their own pace without that extra pressure.

“All the guys are able to develop at a pace where they’re going to succeed. Max Caster is another big guy. I have to tell Max, ‘Max, you’re 260 pounds. You’re a big guy. Don’t work smaller because the people you are working with are smaller.’ I called TMZ because we want to not only expand in the wrestling space but the entertainment space. Now Max is doing weekly rap videos for TMZ. So, we are expanding within entertainment media. I’m having an effect.”

Henry will be a part of the commentary team for AEW Rampage, which premiers Friday, August 13, on TNT.