Owner and editor of Bodyslam.net Cassidy Haynes was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Haynes’ Daniel Bryan / Bryan Danielson story where he reported that Bryan had signed with AEW.

Earlier in the day, before Haynes dropped his story, another report came out about CM Punk negotiating an in-ring return with AEW. Haynes spoke on whether Punk has signed with AEW.

“There’s been reports that he has, but I haven’t able to confirm that myself,” Haynes noted. “It all kind of makes sense, especially with everything that I’ve been hearing as far as what AEW plans to do for Chicago. It’s not really if he’s going to sign, but it’s when they present Punk in Chicago, so I was told he’s 100% there for Chicago.”

Tony Khan was recently asked about Bryan and Punk’s status in AEW, and he had no comment on the reports. Haynes explained how Punk’s signing could affect plans with Bryan.

“The way I was told was the Bryan thing kind of came up first, so once they got the ball rolling on that, they tentatively planned to have him show up at Arthur Ashe [Stadium], but in the last couple of weeks, this stuff with Punk has happened too,” Haynes said. “It’s not that they’re having to change up all their plans.”

It was recently reported that AEW talent were asking around with those who have worked with Punk in the past on what it was like to work with him. Hausman asked Haynes if he had heard how the AEW locker room feels about Punk’s signing.

“I started hearing more and more about Daniel Bryan because I was trying to ask about Punk to begin with, but nobody really said anything,” Cassidy said. “They were finding out, most of them, at the same time all of us were. I think very few people knew about that one.

“As far as I know, everybody seems to be really excited, that I’ve talked to, because this is huge for them. I don’t think anybody harbors any real bad feelings towards him, except the Punk- [Colt] Cabana thing, which is interesting with him being a producer, and they’re going to be in the back, so how’s that gonna happen? They’re gonna have to interact at some point.”

