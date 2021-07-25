Wrestling legend Mark Henry recently joined AEW in the roles of announcer, talent scout and coach for some of AEW’s younger talent. In an interview with Battleground Podcast, Henry talked about which of AEW’s young talent has caught his eye.

“I really like Will Hobbs’ work ethic,” Henry said. “He’s a sponge. He wants to learn, he wants to be better. Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page are people I talk to on a regular basis. Max Caster. Talented, talented. Anthony Bowens. The Acclaimed is one of my favorites. I play favorites. They’ll be people that say ‘oh man, that’s not fair. You’ve got to be good to everybody.’ No. You got to be good to everybody, but there is favoritism in this world. And if you want my affection, you want me to co-sign for you, you’re gonna have to do extra. The people who do extra and the people who get my attention, they’re going to get treated differently. Everybody’s not going to get treated equally, but everybody’s going to get treated fair.”

Henry has also served as a mentor for AEW star Jade Cargill from the time she broke into the wrestling business. Henry talked about what she needs to improve, revealed that she has been working through injuries and offered a prediction for how far along she will be three years from now.

“Jade is going to be a superstar,” Henry said. “I’ve told her recently, I said ‘you’re me. You’re a star, you’re a celebrity.’ She’s going to have to get to the point where she can wake up at four o’clock in the morning and if someone grabs her in a headlock, she’s going to know what to do. In this industry there’s a lot to learn, and you want to learn it on a good clip. But you don’t want to do it so fast that you get injured and that kind of thing. And she’s tried to do things that she probably shouldn’t be doing yet, and she’s gotten injured.

“So we’re going to slow down, work the fundamentals and let her evolve. It took me three years. She’s been in less than one. So the Jade Cargill that we’re going to get in three years is going to be one of the main event players on the show. She’s already must see TV. But we’ll be talking about her like we’re talking about Kenny Omega in three years.”

You can watch the full interview below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Battleground Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription