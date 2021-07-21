On this past Monday’s RAW, NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut in a match against Jeff Hardy. Despite Kross controlling most of the match, Hardy was able to get a powerbomb from the corner and win via pinfall.

Kross was not joined by his usual NXT counterpart, Scarlett, for his main roster debut. NXT talent and staff were reportedly shocked and frustrated with Kross losing his debut, especially after all that was done to build him up in NXT.

AEW star Matt Hardy later joked about what happened and wondered why Jeff wasn’t the new champion.

“Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it,” Matt wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Kross’ match against Jeff on RAW was a non-title bout.

The NXT Champion appeared on last night’s NXT in a segment with Samoa Joe. Kross took out NXT General Manager William Regal to close out the show.