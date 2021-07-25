On Sunday, the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero trended on Twitter following a controversial opinion. Responding to a tweet by Denise Salcedo asking which wrestling hill one was willing to die on, a Twitter user responded by stating that Guerrero was a “B+ player at best” who was held in high regard because he passed away.

“Eddie Guerrero was a B+ player at best,” the user wrote. “And people only hold him in such high regard because he is dead.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, eventually reached its way to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who worked with Guerrero several times in WWE. Foley’s response was short and to the point.

“Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player,” Foley tweeted. “End of discussion.”

A former World Champion and star in AAA, New Japan, WCW, ECW and WWE during his 18 year career, Guerrero tragically died in 2005 following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Guerrero, daughters Shaul, Sherilyn and Kaylie and son-in-law Matt Rehwoldt, better known as former WWE star Aiden English.

You can see Foley’s tweet below.

Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player. End of discussion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021

Andrew Foreman contributed to this article.