If a match between AEW star Jon Moxley and Japanese death match legend Atsushi Onita is to occur, Mick Foley wants in on it. Responding to a tweet from Cultaholic, the Hardcore Legend revealed he was down to referee a potential match between the two.

If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee,” Foley tweeted. “I always felt the ‘American Onita’ label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor.”

Foley’s comments came after Onita declared interest in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match with Moxley in an interview with Fanbyte. Onita, who has started the Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling-Explosion promotion, an off shoot of the famous FMW promotion that will specialize in Exploding Death Matches, learned that Moxley had begun using Onita’s entrance theme, X’s “Wild Thing.”

“Jon Moxley uses my theme music? Thank you, Moxley,” Onita said. “I think if he has a spirit of JADO, we might stand in the same ring some day. It would be interesting, wouldn’t it?”

Moxley has yet to respond to Onita’s interest or any other speculation. While the two have never crossed paths in ring, Onita made a special video appearance on AEW Dynamite to help promote the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Moxley and AEW Champion Kenny Omega at the Revolution PPV back in March. Onita has since expressed his disappointment with the conclusion of the match.

Foley himself is no stranger to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death match. He most famously wrestled Terry Funk in a variation of the match back on August 20, 1995 for the International Wrestling Association Japan promotion. Foley would ultimately emerge victorious over Funk.

