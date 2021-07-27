Several new tag teams have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Homecoming tournament for this weekend.
Saturday’s Impact Homecoming event on Impact Plus will feature a one-night mixed tag team tournament to crown the King & Queen of Impact.
Homecoming will also feature Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match.
Below is the updated line-up of tag teams for the tournament:
* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green
* Crazzy Steve and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary
* “Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams and “Thicc Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace
* Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering
* Brian Myers and a mystery partner
Homecoming was taped last week at Skyway Studios in Nashville. You can click here and here for spoilers.
