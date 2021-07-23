Shortly before his appearance on AEW Dynamite, GCW World Champion Nick Gage joined the Wrestling Delorean Podcast. Gage was asked about comments Don Callis made about him prior to Callis’ client, Kenny Omega, defending the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary, and whether he’d be willing to wrestle for bigger companies.

“Listen, I’d wrestle anywhere man,” Gage said. I’d wrestle anybody, anywhere, as long as they know how to wrestle I got no problem wrestling anybody, anywhere, anytime man. I love it. Yea if they call me up and its right, yea I’ll go to those motherf***ers.”

Would Omega be an opponent Gage would be interested in facing? Yes, but only if under stipulations that Gage is all too familiar with.

“Oh I have no problem facing Kenny Omega, but it would be in a death match,” Gage said. “It wouldn’t be a regular match, ya know? He says he is the King of the Death match? Well lets go with real glass and real barbwire. You know what I mean? Lets go.”

Gage was also asked about Omega’s previous death matches in AEW against Jon Moxley. Having been critical of AEW’s hardcore matches in the past, Gage offered a similar critique.

“I seen clips of it,” Gage said. “I thought it was ok. Something happened at the end. You talking about that exploding barbwire one? I don’t know what happened there man. I don’t know man. I just feel like they are using Hollywood glass and they are snipping the barbwire because any barbwire I been in or get hit with it I always get stuck in it .I always start bleeding and any glass I land in, my back starts slicing up, bleeding really bad. So for them not to have no blood on them, or blood just on their forehead, makes me second guess what they are using, ya know what I mean?

“Kenny Omega is a f–kin’ awesome wrestler man. Props to that guy. It’s so insane. He got about 16 belts around his waist right now and neck and shoulders. He is a great wrestler but yea I’ll take him in a death match man. We will surround that fucking ring. Put up 200 light tubes and we will see who the king of the death match is.”

You can watch the full interview below.