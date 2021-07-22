Nick Gage made his AEW debut tonight, setting up his first in-ring match at All Elite Wrestling.

After defeating Shawn Spears, MJF announced Nick Gage as Chris Jericho’s next opponent as the Five Labors of Jericho continue. Jericho responded to the announcement later in the show by revealing he will be bringing out his Painmaker persona from NJPW for next week’s No Rules match at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Gage took to Twitter to respond to both his AEW debut and the match announcement.

“Thanks everybody. I got nothing new to say that i haven’t already told you. I do this s--t for my fans. It’s real,” Gage wrote. “I got no family, you’re all I got left in this world [the] and only reason I’m still here. It’s GCW and MDK all f–king day, this one’s for the gang. I love you guys, let’s f–king go.”

Gage currently wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling, where he reigns as the GCW World Champion. Gage gained the reputation as a death match legend on the independent scene. He is the only man to win CZW’s Tournament of Death, IWA’s King of the Deathmatch, and GCW’s Tournament of Survival. Gage made headlines this year for his feud with Jon Moxley, and recently began a storyline with Matt Cardona. The former Zack Ryder is scheduled to challenge Gage for the GCW World Title this Saturday at GCW Homecoming Part 1.

You can see Gage’s tweet below, as well as highlights from his debut: