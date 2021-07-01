NJPW is set to run their first U.S. show in over a year in Resurgence, which is slated for August 14th in Los Angeles at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum. NJPW have announced one match for the show so far.

Jay White will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. Finlay defeated White earlier this year in the New Japan Cup quarterfinals.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that NJPW have already sold 1400 tickets for Resurgence. 2200 tickets were put on sale yesterday.

IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley, STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor and The Good Brothers have also been announced for the show.

NJPW Strong will also welcome fans for the Fighting Spirits Unleashed 2021 series on August 16 at Thunder Studio in Long Beach, CA.