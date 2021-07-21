WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent well wishes to the 2021 NCAA Heavyweight National Champion Gable Stevenson before his upcoming appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Gable, God dang-it kick some ass, man!” Flair said in his message. “You’re coming back with a gold medal. Coming to the WWE — looking only as you can look. Next time I see you, it will limousine ridin’ and jet-flyin’ Gable Stevenson, and Olympic Gold Medalist. Heavyweight Champion of the world! Bring it, my friend. We’ll all be watching. Knock ’em dead, my best to you and your Olympic teammates.”

Back in April, Stevenson appeared during NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and has previously teased coming to WWE.

If he does decide to make the switch to pro wrestling, he’ll be doing it after already announcing his return to the University of Minnesota for the collegiate wrestling 2021-2022 season.

You can see Flair’s full comments in the video below.